Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 289 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.0% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 49,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 36.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $824.55.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,070.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 346.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

