Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.