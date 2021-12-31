Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,310,094 shares of company stock worth $127,332,161. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 371,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,284,230. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

