Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of PAM opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

