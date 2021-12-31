Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “
Shares of PAM opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.20.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
