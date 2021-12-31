Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 342.50 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 3168853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £544.89 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

