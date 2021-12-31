Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 342.50 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 3168853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £544.89 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.