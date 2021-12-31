Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.61. 2,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
