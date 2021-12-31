ParkinGo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $595.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.43 million and $595.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,028.19 or 1.00138953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.41 or 0.01387382 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.