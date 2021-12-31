Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Cut by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,776,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550,526 shares during the period. Parsons accounts for approximately 6.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.68% of Parsons worth $2,355,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 49.5% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 57.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.