Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.73. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 484,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,540 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

