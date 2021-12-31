Patricia Gallup Sells 1,535 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PC Connection by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

