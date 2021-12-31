PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.79). Approximately 22,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 91,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £38.21 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.