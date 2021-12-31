Pecaut & CO. Sells 2,098 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

