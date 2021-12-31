Pecaut & CO. Sells 790 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pecaut & CO. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,813.2% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

