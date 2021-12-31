PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 58,271 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 58,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $65,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.02. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

