Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

