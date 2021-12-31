Pelham Capital Ltd. Invests $286.79 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,549,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,785,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for 15.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 1.72% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,607. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

