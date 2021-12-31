Pelham Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,889,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up about 1.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

AMBP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

