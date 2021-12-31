Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Acquires Shares of 551,818 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 551,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 10.6% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

