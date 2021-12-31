Pendal Group Ltd Has $110.72 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134,302 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 271,063 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Barrick Gold worth $110,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

GOLD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

