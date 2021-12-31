Pendal Group Ltd Has $29.49 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,251 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.76 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

