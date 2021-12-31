Pendal Group Ltd Has $80.23 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,063 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $80,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $271.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day moving average is $239.24. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

