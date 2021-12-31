Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $48,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 39.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

