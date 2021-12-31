Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,213 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $122,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 107.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,321 shares of company stock worth $13,248,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

