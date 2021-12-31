Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

