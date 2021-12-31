Pepe Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $246.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $246.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

