PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

