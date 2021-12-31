Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 145,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 335,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

