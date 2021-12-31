Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.