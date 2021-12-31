Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €212.25 ($241.19).

Shares of RI opened at €212.00 ($240.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €206.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.99. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

