Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 1%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,020 ($40.60) and last traded at GBX 3,020 ($40.60). 65,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 137,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($41.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,996.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,741.58. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.