Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

