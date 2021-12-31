Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $145,968.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,676,506 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

