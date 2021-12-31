Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $94.28. 14,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

