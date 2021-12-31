Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHUN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Phunware stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

