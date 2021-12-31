PieDAO DEFI++ Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00007951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $763.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.72 or 0.07862546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,965.79 or 0.99910379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007830 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

