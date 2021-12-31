PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.29 and last traded at $56.33. 47,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 48,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,305.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 87.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.