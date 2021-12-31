Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

