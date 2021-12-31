Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 69,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.