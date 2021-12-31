Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

