PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 429,238 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $440,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $13,356,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

