PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $565,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

