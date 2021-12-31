PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.35% of S&P Global worth $358,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $470.48 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

