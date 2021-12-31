PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,194 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.39% of McDonald’s worth $708,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.45.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.06 and a 200 day moving average of $244.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

