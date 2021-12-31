PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 41,301 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $308,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 218.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 56,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 208,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 29,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 51.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

