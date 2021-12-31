PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,453 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,251,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $409.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.54 and a 200 day moving average of $350.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

