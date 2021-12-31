Polkamarkets Hits 1-Day Volume of $363,908.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $363,908.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

