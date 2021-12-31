PolypuX Price Hits $0.0007 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $27,163.36 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

