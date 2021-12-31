PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

