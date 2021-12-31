Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 309,589 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 17,046.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.71 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

