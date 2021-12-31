Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $145.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65.

